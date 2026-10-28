Meghan Markle gets update on Montecito home as major payout ‘in works’

Meghan Markle has something positive to look forward to amid the whirlwind her estranged father’s Thomas Markle Sr’s child abuse allegations has caused for the Sussexes.

The Sussexes had revealed that they are keeping their Montecito mansion despite their move to the UK.

Amid the current turmoil regarding her father, there are rumours that Meghan was planning on sharing her side of the story in a tell-all on TV, but this latest appearance will not be about that.

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After her successful stint at MasterChef Australia as a guest judge, the As Ever founder will be returning to Junior MasterChef Australia next month as a special guest.

It is believed that the Duchess of Sussex will be in Down Under for a few weeks, and it is possible that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will also be with her in that duration.

Whether Archie and Lilibet will be appearing on the show is not confirmed, but the this “incredible opportunity” had been in the works since the last time Harry and Meghan made the trip to Australia, according to an insider cited by Woman’s Day.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for Meghan and there was no way she was going to say no,” they said. “She’s only going to be gone for a month, she gets to work with kids and she goes home with enough money to cover Montecito for a year.”

They explained that the show is a “priority” right now and it is all “about building up a name and reputation for herself and As Ever”.

Meghan is “thrilled” and she loves the show and the people in it. Moreover, she is excited that the Aussies want to give her another shot.

“People underestimate her love of cooking – she can’t wait to get grubby with the kids in the kitchen alongside Poh.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle tell-all to focus on childhood 'trauma' not royal rift