Meghan Markle Australia return lands in trouble: Here's why

Meghan Markle's excitement about her return to Australia may get spoiled after an upsetting update emerged ahead of the Sussex family's departure.

The Duchess of Sussex recently announced that she cannot wait to co-host Junior MasterChef Australia alongside chef Poh Ling Yeow.

According to reports, the filming of the show will begin in early-to-mid 2027, and Meghan might travel with Archie and Lilibet to Down Under.

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However, there are mixed reactions from people on the streets of Melbourne, per The Express.

Many are questioning the selection of Meghan as a judge, arguing, "Why her?" There are calls to sign a petition to replace her with a professional chef.

One person said, "I’m not really a fan. I would sign the petition."

"I hate her. She thinks she is a chef. Somebody had paid for her to come. She just wants money. She is there only trading on royalty, which she is no longer," another added.

The 76-year-old Rosa said, "I think it’s a joke. Why do we need her?

"We have so many Australians that could do that job. I’m not a fan of hers. I think we should get an Australian to do it."

On the other hand, some fans showed support for the Duchess. "My thought is it’s a name that grabs people’s attention. There’s more than just a chef’s perspective on food.

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"I would just not care about the petition. There are a lot of people who are celebrities for no good reason. If someone is doing something that's not appropriate [for their skills], it is not a problem for me."