Connor Storrie to bring heated rivalry against Ryan Gosling in Ghost Rider?

Ryan Gosling may have found someone to give his Ghost Rider a serious run for his money.

Connor Storrie is reportedly in talks to join Marvel Studios’ upcoming Ghost Rider movie opposite Gosling, potentially trading the hockey rink for a much darker showdown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, the Heated Rivalry star is being considered for a villainous role in the superhero film.

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While his character’s identity remains under wraps, the prospect of the 26-year-old actor facing off against Gosling’s supernatural antihero is already an intriguing casting possibility.

For the unversed, Storrie shot to international attention playing Russian hockey star Ilya Rozanov in the romance series opposite Hudson Williams as Canadian player Shane Hollander.

Now, with his Hollywood profile continuing to rise, a potential Marvel role could mark another major step in his career.

The potential casting comes just months after Marvel finally made a major announcement about the fiery superhero.

On July 25, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that Gosling would lead a new Ghost Rider movie, sending fans into a frenzy after years of speculation about the actor taking on the character.

Gosling appeared onstage at the studio’s Hall H presentation alongside director Shawn Levy, who is set to helm the film.

Clearly excited by the announcement, the Barbie and Project Hail Mary star told the crowd, “As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a very long time.”

Notably, Nicolas Cage previously portrayed Ghost Rider alter ego Johnny Blaze in 2007’s Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

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