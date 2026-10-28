Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with shocking Netflix blow

Meghan Markle hit with shocking Netflix blow

Meghan Markle's acting comeback has suffered a major blow amid her multi-million dollar deal.

The Duchess of Sussex's return to acting seems difficult once again as her "safety net" with Netflix "is gone" amid speculation about her relationship with the streaming giant.

Royal experts do not see Prince Harry's wife's acting future flourishing as it appears to be derailed before it even gets off the ground.

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"Harry and Meghan's champion inside Netflix, Bela Bajaria, has recently left the streaming service," experts told Fox News Digital.

"The previous safety net is gone. Unfortunately for Meghan, she may want to jump straight into a top acting role, but there is far more stacked against it happening," claimed British broadcaster Helena Chard.

According to Variety, Bajaria was leaving Netflix after nearly 10 years with the company. According to the outlet, around 1,000 employees were laid off.

Kinsey Schofield believes, "What I find most revealing is that Meghan's camp now appears comfortable publicly criticising Netflix.

"This was one of their most important commercial partners. You don't typically throw a company under the bus when you're counting on them to finance your next big project. To me, this is the clearest indication yet that their relationship with Netflix has effectively come to an end."

"Netflix has already withdrawn from its investment in As Ever," Schofield said.

Meghan herself credited Bajaria with recognising the television potential in her homemade gifts. She told the TIME100 Summit that 'With Love, Meghan,' her lifestyle show, was Bajaria's idea.

"Now, after Bajaria's departure, we're hearing accusations that Netflix exploited Meghan for publicity," Schofield said.

According to insiders, the Sussexe's biggest champion has gone, and they are uncertain about who will be shouting for their cause in the future.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly under consideration for a role in the third season of Guy Ritchie's Netflix drama following her move back to the UK with the Duke.

However, sources close to Meghan have accused Netflix of leaking news of her potential involvement to boost publicity for the show.

On teh otehr hand, a source close to the service has pushed back on the accusations, saying "this is not a show in need of stunt casting."

The couple first partnered with the platform in 2020 under a deal reportedly worth $100 million.

It is still unclear whether the Network will pick up a potential documentary about William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana, ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death in 2027.

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