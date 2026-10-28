‘Dune’ fans get emotional over Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya’s new video

As Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are back together to promote Dune: Part Three, fans could not be happier to see the duo reunited.

However, there is one bittersweet thought hanging over the excitement. This could be their final promotional run together for the beloved science-fiction trilogy.

The co-stars appeared in a new promotional video addressing Chinese Dune fans, sending social media into a frenzy as audiences celebrated their reunion and looked ahead to the franchise's highly anticipated third instalment.

READ MORE: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya tease end of epic journey in new ‘Dune' video

Amid the excitement, fans were also feeling emotional about the story approaching its conclusion.

“Baby wake up the last dune press ever with both timmy and zendaya has officially started,” one fan wrote, capturing the excitement and disbelief surrounding the pair's latest appearance.

Another echoed the bittersweet mood, writing, “the start of the end [broken heart emoji] missed them a lot tho.”

The reactions quickly turned into a mix of celebration, nostalgia and heartbreak, with fans seemingly caught between wanting the film's promotional campaign to begin and wishing the journey could continue for longer.

“ITS REALLY STARTING GUYS THE BEST THING EVER ITS STARTING,” another enthusiastic fan declared.

A fourth summed up the excitement in fewer words, writing, “Guys we are so back it's not even funny.”

Chalamet and Zendaya have become central to the Dune films' appeal, with their characters, Paul Atreides and Chani, at the heart of the saga's emotional and political conflicts.

Their latest video offered a brief but welcome reunion, with Zendaya greeting viewers before Chalamet announced that the third film would be arriving in China soon.

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to open in North American theatres on December 18, with its Chinese release set for December 31.

READ MORE: ‘Dune: Part Three' sets new record as ‘The Odyssey' falls behind