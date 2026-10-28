Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya tease end of epic journey in new ‘Dune’ video

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya have a special message for Dune fans as they reunite to promote the franchise’s highly anticipated third instalment.

In a new promotional video tailored for Chinese audiences, the stars reflect on their journey and share an update on the upcoming film.

Looking relaxed and cheerful, Zendaya, known as Chani the desert world of Arrakis, opens the clip with a warm greeting: “Hi Chinese Dune fans!”

READ MORE: ‘Dune: Part Three' sets new record as ‘The Odyssey' falls behind

Timothee, who plays Paul Atreides in Dune, then shares the exciting news, saying, “After so many years of making these films and sharing this journey with all of you, we are so excited to share that Dune Part 3 is coming to China soon.”

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day actress closes the message with a heartfelt reflection on the franchise, adding, “This trilogy has been the journey of our lives and we hope that you enjoyed the epic conclusion.”

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to arrive in North American theatres on December 18, 2026, followed by its Chinese release on December 31.

The later Chinese date has been reported as a move to avoid a direct clash with Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday in the IMAX market, setting up a busy holiday season for blockbuster cinema.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the upcoming film continues the story established in Dune (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024), drawing on Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah.

The story moves forward after Paul's rise to power, exploring the consequences of his leadership and the threats gathering around his rule.

READ MORE: ‘Dune: Part Three' drops major surprise ahead of its release