King Charles to make final call on Harry event: Sophie, Edward in talks

King Charles is set to face a difficult situation, as one side is his son, Prince Harry, and the other side is the British public.

The Duke of Sussex is set to host the Invictus Games in Birmingham next year, and the event is already in the talks, especially after Harry's return to the UK.

One of the main discussions is the possibility of King Charles attending the event in order to support his son and the veteran community.

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However, Britons are not in favour of the monarch making an appearance and showing public support to the non-working member of the royal family who caused 'distress' to royals in the past.

A poll was conducted by The Daily Express, asking royal fans, "Should King Charles attend next year's Invictus Games?" In a shocking turn of events, 94% of voters said no.

Some suggested that the King should send Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward instead.

One fan wrote, "The King should definitely NOT attend Invictus, but he could easily dispatch Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, for the event!"

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"No, he should not attend! The King needs to distance himself and the rest of the Royal family from Harry and Meghan," another said.