Meghan Markle’s niece comes forward with alarming confession

Meghan Markle is understood to be under distress with the latest development that have taken place in father Thomas Markle Sr’s case on child abuse allegations.

As the matter in under investigation at the Philippine authorities, there came a new update from a family member, which is likely to upset the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Thomas Sr’s granddaughter, who is Meghan’s step-niece, Noelle Rasmussen, she is not surprised by the allegations that have come to light.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle wins hearts of Britons in surprise turn of events

“Maybe it was a vibe that I subconsciously got… something’s not right about a person, and you don’t actively register it,” she told The Telegraph just days after the news broke,

Noting of the few experiences with him as a child, she explained that “your body tells you when something’s off”.

“It’s a disturbing allegation for everybody involved and everybody reading it. Nobody likes to hear things like that,” she said, adding she was glad that her uncle was “whistleblowing”.

Reports revealed that “hundreds, if not thousands” of child abuse images were allegedly found at Thomas’s home in the Southeast Asian archipelago.

Thomas Sr had been living with his son Thomas Markle Jr, who reported his father to the police.

Moreover, it was Noelle’s grandmother Roslyn Loveless, – Thomas’s ex-wife – who had sent Meghan the letter about the child abuse claims. She alleged that her husband said he visited the Philippines and Thailand “because 12-year-olds are legal there”. Roslyn passed away in 2024.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's father case takes massive turn after new unbelievable reveal