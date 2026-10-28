King Charles told hard truth about William-Harry by George's godmother

Prince George's godmother Julia Samuel has seemingly sent a powerful and important message to King Charles about his warring sons.

The renowned psychotherapist, who remains close to the royal brothers as a dear friend of their late mother, has offered meaningful advice, warning that a "forced reconciliation" between the siblings could actually "worsen" the conflict.

She penned a moving essay on sibling estrangement that may help the British monarch heal the deep rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

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In an essay titled, "What happens to you as a parent when your adult children no longer speak to each other?" shared on her Therapy Works Substack, she wrote:"The pain of sibling estrangement can be profound. You may feel caught between your children, helpless to repair the divide and question what you could have done differently."

She added: "Our instinct is to bring them back together. People often say 'bang their heads together', yet our attempts to help can sometimes deepen the hurt.

"Sometimes, love requires us to stand back, give them space to resolve issues in their own time."

The counsellor also offered five tips to "spark genuine repair": resist the mediator role, listen without taking sides, recognise the power of time, acknowledge your grief, and accept limits to your control.

Having been born into the Guinness family, Jolie came across royalty as her sister, Sabrina, a television producer, once dated Prince Charles.

She became close friends with Princess Diana after meeting at a dinner in 1987. They spent much time together as she lived close to Kensington Palace, remaining close until the late royal died in 1997.

Diana would help pick Julia's children up from school and was godmother to her son, Benjamin.

The therapist is the founder of Child Bereavement UK, which supports bereaved children, as well as parents who lost a child, and the author of "Grief Works" and "This Too Shall Pass".

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