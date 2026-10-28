Archie, Lilibet ‘whisked away’ as Harry, Meghan take new protective steps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking stern steps to protect their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in light of the recent events concerning their Thomas Markle Sr.

When the allegations first became public, Meghan revealed in her statement that the real reason why she has kept her children away from her father had been to protect them.

As the situation became distressing for the Sussexes, Meghan and Harry have decided to take a break from the chaos and give their children a break.

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Schools in the UK are currently off for half-term so they have taken this time to go on a holiday, a friend of Meghan told People Magazine.

“It’s been really difficult. She’s really cut up,” the friend shared. “She has young children, and I think that, alongside the victims, is just weighing on her mind. It’s traumatic.”

Moreover, there is also “a slight sense of relief that this is all coming out” as the friend hoped that “a proper investigation can take place”.

The update comes after it was revealed that a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection but it was never forwarded to the relevant authorities for nearly seven years.

The letter was sent by Thomas Sr.’s ex-wife Roslyn Loveless, who revealed that Thomas had been traveling to the Philippines and Thailand to abuse children.

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