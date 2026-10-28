Prince William receives good news about Duchy of Cornwall amid backlash

Prince William received a positive update about the Duchy of Cornwall amid ongoing criticism regarding his decision to sell the Bradninch Estate in Devon.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales sparked strong backlash after the Duchy of Cornwall announced the sale of the historic 3,500-acre Bradninch Estate near Exeter in Devon.

The residents of the Duchy believe the decision could put their homes and livelihoods at risk.

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The Duchy of Cornwall's management has given six months to the residents to decide whether they will purchase their properties or vacate.

Amid the turmoil, the Duchy of Cornwall helped the Cornish Pirates rugby team raise £18,000 during a charity fundraiser.

A message was shared on Cornish Pirates' official Instagram page, reading, "£????????,???????????? ????????????????????????! "An incredible evening and an incredible total raised on Friday night. Thank you to everyone who joined and gave so generously in aid of the @piratesfoundation.

"With special thanks to our Lead foundation partner, @theduchyofcornwall."

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