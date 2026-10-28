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Duchess Sophie receives honour after leading key task in Finland

King Charles's key member earns special praise for 'job well done' amid crucial time

By
A. Akmal
|

Published October 28, 2026

Duchess Sophie receives honour after leading key task in Finland
Duchess Sophie receives honour after leading key task in Finland

King Charles’s secret weapon took on an important solo engagement as the monarch tackles a high-stakes tour of his own in the Caribbean.

The Duchess of Edinburgh had met Nokia’s chief executive, Justin Hotard, at its Executive Experience Centre, and delivered a speech.

The royal is known for her excellent diplomatic skills and has been appreciated for her skill in navigating such affairs for the monarchy.

READ MORE: Duchess Sophie explores tech secrets while Edward follows in Harry's footsteps

It was no different this time around as she earned praise for strengthening ties between the two nations.

“We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, to Nokia’s headquarters in Espoo, as part of an official visit celebrating the strong ties between the UK and Finland,” the company said in its official statement.

“Hosted by Nokia President and CEO Justin Hotard, the visit included a tour of our Executive Experience Centre,” it continued.

“Talent from across Nokia showcased how our technologies, from AI-RAN and public safety to secure connectivity, are bringing AI into the real world and helping create safer, more resilient societies.”

This news would be appreciated by the King, who currently faces the chorus of reparation calls while being in the eye of the hurricane.

While it was made clear that the monarch will not issue an apology, but he did address the “darkest chapter of the past” in his speech.

READ MORE: King Charles to make final call on Harry event: Sophie, Edward in talks

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