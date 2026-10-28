Gracie Abrams ignites debate after 'alarming' look amid turmoil rumours

Gracie Abrams concerns fans with new appearance amid turmoil rumours

Gracie Abrams sparked a social media debate with her recent appearance at the WYouth Launch event, as fans argued she looked "unhealthily skinny" despite her small frame.

The 27-year-old pop star reopened the conversation about "ozempic epidemic" in Hollywood which Ariana Grande was surrounded by, earlier this year.

Social media users claimed that they were concerned for the Hit The Wall hitmaker, comparing her recent and old pictures side-by-side.

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Flocking to X, one critic wrote, "It saddens me to see photos like this. I mean I thought throughout the 2010s we’ve had conversations and awareness regarding women being too thin. No hate to her, but I mean in Hollywood in general and now more and more artists look so thin."

Another added, "do these people get their souls drained or something," and "This is crazy..."

More penned, "Someone take away ozepmpic from hollywood ASAP," and "This makes me so sad," while one noted, "gracie has always been super slim , it’s just the angle that’s making her look different."

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