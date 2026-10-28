Prince Harry delights King Charles, William with 'I'll be mindful' pledge

Prince Harry has once again 'proved' that he is ready to reconcile with the royal family by committing not to ' overshadow' King Charles and Prince William's major tours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, for an extended period.

The couple's first official joint engagements in Nottingham were a major hit. However, at the same time, King Charles delivered a keynote speech at the ceremonial opening of the Senedd in Cardiff. Queen Camilla was also in attendance.

READ MORE: Prince William seconds Harry's thoughts on grief in emotional statement

Later, the royal family welcomed the Sultan of Oman, and Harry's emotional GQ interview went live, sparking talks among fans.

Now, the monarch is currently undertaking royal engagements during his much-talked Caribbean tour.

And Harry vowed not to overshadow his father and brother's key engagements.

An insider told The Times, "Harry doesn't set out with an intention to try to pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing.

"That's never his intention at all, but obviously for him to be able to mitigate against that he does need to have decent foresight of what's coming up … He definitely will take it into account."

Also, a source close to Duke shared that Harry will be 'mindful' with his schedules, which may delight the monarch and William.

READ MORE: William, Catherine hold talks after Harry says let's 'work it out'

"Obviously, with the King going to CHOGM and the Prince and Princess of Wales going to India, he knows about those things, and he is obviously mindful of that as he's planning his own activities as well," an insider said.