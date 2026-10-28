Noah Kahan sets fans on high alert with massive tour announcement

Noah Kahan has sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic countdown which fans believe to be about a North American tour.

The 29-year-old indie musician has released a countdown on the Mastercard website with bug-themed clues hinting at the cities he will be playing shows in.

Fans put their detective hats on and began solving the clues on social media while they await the 36-hour countdown for The Last Of The Bugs Tour.

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Flocking to X, one fan wrote, "PLEASE CANADA AND NOT JUST THE USA," and "florida please."

While one quipped, "counting down the hours like its my own tour announcement and i dont even have tickets yet," and another wrote, "i’m actually shaking."

One fan added, "noah please."

As for Kahan himself, he posted an update, writing, "Hi good evening," which prompted fans to respond, "Noah Kahan what is this about," and "it's not a good evening until you announce an Asia tour Noah."

A third chimed in, "Announcement soon king?"

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