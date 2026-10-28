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Selena Gomez announces surprise collab with longtime friend

Selena Gomez melts hearts with historic project reveal

By
Web Desk
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Published October 28, 2026

Selena Gomez announces surprise collab with longtime friend
Selena Gomez announces surprise collab with longtime friend

Selena Gomez has finally disclosed the much-awaited collaboration that had taken over the internet, with homage to a very special childhood friendship.

The 34-year-old singer and actress announced a makeup collaboration with the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker with a Y2K-themed photoshoot, recreating their Princess Protection Program pictures from back in the day. 

The longtime childhood friends, who recently reconnected after a period of estrangement, have created a collection called "Delena."

READ MORE: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato take over internet with collab teasers

The news spread like wildfire all over social media, and fans exclaimed, "YALL DON’T KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS TO ME!!" and "THIS COULD ONLY MEAN ONE THING OMFG."

A third chimed in, "DELENA IS BACK," and "okay princess protection program tease," as well as "PRINCESS PROTECTION PROGRAM."

More gushed, "Our girls are back."

While one emotional fan mused, "does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes?" quoting One Direction, and another added, "the princesses have grown up."

READ MORE: Selena Gomez lands in scathing backlash for acting in 'OMITB'

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