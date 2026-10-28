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Gracie Abrams announces brand new song ahead of 'SNL' performance

Gracie Abrams finally discloses secret project after viral fans theories

By
Web Desk
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Published October 28, 2026

Gracie Abrams announces brand new song ahead of SNL performance
Gracie Abrams announces brand new song ahead of 'SNL' performance

Gracie Abrams has finally addressed the fan theories running wild all over social media, after she dropped cryptic clues.

The 27-year-old indie pop star took to social media and announced her new song ahead of the upcoming Saturday Night Live performance.

The Daughter From Hell hitmaker wrote, "'Here You Come, There You Go' is out tomorrow 10/29. I love this song so. much. and writing it with Jim-E Stack and Amy Allen made me feel like a kid. I am so excited and I hope you enjoy."

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams ignites debate after 'alarming' look amid turmoil rumours

Reacting to the news, fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "I’M FREAKING OUT OMG," and some asked, "Deluxe track for Daughter From Hell or a standalone!?!?!?!?" and "OMG IS THIS FOR THE DELUX?"

While someone chimed in, "LOVE U STAR GIRL I CANNOT WAIT TO HEAR THIS NEW VIBE."

Another exclaimed, "NEW GRACIE TOMORROW HELLO" and "GIRL????????? I LOVE YOU."

More penned, "when you said sooon you meant it !! omg so excited to hear."

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams teases new collab with pal Audrey Hobert

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