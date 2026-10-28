Kanye West's paranoia led to 'a gun to Kim's head,' per biographer

Kim, 46, and Ye, 49, were married from 2014 to 2021

Kanye West’s mental health once got so bad that it led to his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, with a gun to her head during a 2018 trip to Uganda, according to her biographer.

Journalist Jonathan Van Meter lifts the lid on Kim and Kanye’s 10-year relationship in his new book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, which hit shelves on October 27. Van Meter writes that Farnaz Farjam, executive producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, recalled Ye becoming “paranoid and agitated” while the group filmed at a remote location.

“He basically got the local police to believe that there were people trying to drug him, and so they came and they had guns out. He had them raid everybody’s rooms,” Farjam told the author

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The situation allegedly escalated to a point where “one of the policemen had a gun to Kim’s head.”

Farjam ultimately arranged a private jet to get the crew out of the area, according to the book.

Van Meter adds that Farjam later “forgave Kanye for the Africa fiasco ‘because he [lives with bipolar disorder], and he was in a manic place.'”

Kim, 46, and Kanye, 49, married in 2014 after two years of dating, and welcomed four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The reality star filed for divorce in 2021.

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