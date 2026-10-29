Demi Lovato calls vlogging era with Selena Gomez 'cringe' but 'iconic'

Demi Lovato had a relatable reaction when she saw her old vlogs with Selena Gomez.

The Camp Rock star opened up about her longtime friendship with Gomez in a new interview with Elle published on October 28, the same day the duo reunited for a new Rare Beauty collaboration: the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle.

To promote the new collaboration, Gomez, 34, and Lovato, also 34, recreated some of the most iconic moments from their friendship, including the vlogs they used to make together in 2008.

“I went on YouTube recently and looked at our vlogs together,” Lovato told Elle. “I think that was something that really captured our innocence at the time and our drive to have a presence in front of people while still staying true to ourselves.”

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But although it was “really cute going down memory lane” with her husband, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, Lovato admitted she “couldn’t stick around for the whole video because I felt so cringe.”

“But they were iconic,” Lovato added.

The duo have been friends since they were 7 years old after meeting on Barney & Friends.

Reflecting on their friendship, Lovato admitted that “sometimes you’re not in constant communication.”

“But Selena is someone that I’ve always loved and adored,” she added. “It’s really great to be in a place today where we can collaborate on things, but also just hang out and spend time together.”

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