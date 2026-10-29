Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato recreate old YouTube vlogs for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have reunited for a new campaign for Gomez’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, lip-syncing their Disney duet One and the Same in a video released on Wednesday 28 October.

The campaign, titled Still Making Each Other Blush, recreates the bedroom-set YouTube videos the two friends made as teenagers, and is styled after their 2008 series Demi and Selena Show.

In the video, the pair, both 34, dance, play with makeup and look through old photos. It promotes the $50 Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, sold through Rare Beauty.

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In a nod to the fan-question format of their old series, they are asked to name their favourite song.

They pick One and the Same, their duet from the 2009 Disney Channel movie Princess Protection Program, and lip-sync and dance to it.

“I felt like that was our moment when we felt like Avril Lavigne,” Gomez says. “Yes! And Kelly Clarkson,” Lovato replies, adding: “Always Kelly Clarkson.”

Lovato called the project a “full-circle moment”.

“Being on set together felt like we were back in our old bedrooms making YouTube videos and playing with makeup,” she said. Gomez described the campaign as “a beautiful reminder of that history.”

Rare Beauty’s Instagram caption began with “YO YO YO ????????” and said: “18 years later, Delena is back with a vlog, and yes, they’re still making each other (and us!) blush.”

Photos from the shoot show the pair in gowns and tiaras, sitting on luggage, echoing the film’s promotional poster.

Fans had suspected a collaboration after Rare Beauty teased the campaign on Tuesday.

Gomez and Lovato met in 2002, when they were 7, while auditioning for Barney & Friends in Texas, and both landed roles in the show’s seventh season.

Gomez went on to star in Wizards of Waverly Place, and Lovato in Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance.

Read more: Demi Lovato calls vlogging era with Selena Gomez 'cringe' but 'iconic'