Selena Gomez teases Demi Lovato over her viral 'favourite dish' interview

Gomez and Lovato reunite for a new makeup collaboration

Selena Gomez will never let Demi Lovato live down her most embarrassing moments — as childhood friends do.

The pop icons took fans on a trip down memory lane as they posted their first YouTube vlog together in 18 years.

“So, we haven’t made a video in a really long time — we lost our laptop,” Gomez jokingly explains as Lovato adds, “It’s been a minute, hasn’t it?”

READ MORE: Demi Lovato calls vlogging era with Selena Gomez 'cringe' but 'iconic'

During a round of rapid-fire questions, Gomez asked Lovato, “What’s your favourite dish?” The question was a reference to an old interview where Lovato was being asked about her favourite food, but she got confused by the wording and her answer quickly became a viral meme.

“I like mugs, because they’re very comfortable in your hand and they hold the hot things that you don’t have to touch,” she explained. “So, you know, coffee and hot tea.”

At the time, the Heart Attack hitmaker insisted in a follow-up tweet that she was joking.

But being a good sport, Lovato played along with Gomez and recreated the meme during their vlog, causing them both to burst into laughter.

In another moment, Lovato asked Gomez to name her crush.

“This guy named Benny, who really likes to cook and it’s amazing,” replied Gomez, referring to her husband, Benny Blanco.

“Cute!” Lovato gushed.

The vlog was part of the promotion for the duo’s new collaboration for Gomez’s Rare Beauty: the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, which launched on October 28.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez unveils surprise collaboration with Demi Lovato