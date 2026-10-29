Paris Hilton responds to backlash over her family's Halloween costumes

Paris Hilton thought her family’s Beauty and the Beast Halloween costumes were a cute idea.

The internet, however, had other plans.

The DJ and businesswoman landed in the middle of a social media debate after sharing photos of her family’s Disney-inspired outfits.

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Hilton dressed as Belle, husband Carter Reum took on the Beast, their three-year-old son Phoenix became Lumière, and their two-year-old daughter London dressed as Chip.

The costumes looked like a family-themed Halloween win — until some commenters questioned why Hilton had chosen to be the Disney princess instead of her daughter.

Hilton wasn’t having the criticism, and she responded directly to one Instagram user who questioned the decision.

According to the star, the costumes were about what her children wanted, not about claiming the spotlight.

“Beauty and the Beast is one of their favorite movies,” Paris wrote. “London said she wanted to dress up as Chip. She said it was her favorite character in the movie.”

So, there you have it: Belle wasn’t apparently handed the starring role against London’s wishes. The toddler wanted to be Chip, and her mum says she simply went along with it.

Of course, Halloween costumes are supposed to be fun, but social media can turn even a family dress-up moment into a debate.

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Hilton’s explanation makes it clear she says the kids had a say — and that should count for something.