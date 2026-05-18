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Paris Hilton stuns fans with drastic physical transformation

Paris Hilton walked the Gucci Cruise 2027 runway in Times Square on Saturday, May 16
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Paris Hilton stuns fans with drastic physical transformation

Paris Hilton turned heads in New York City as she debuted a shocking brunette look while walking the Gucci Cruise 2027 runway in Times Square on Saturday, May 16.

The 45 year old heiress and DJ swapped her signature blonde locks for thick, dark waves.

She paired the transformation with a bold canary yellow belted dress, black heeled boots, and a cherry red purse.

Draping a fur coat over her shoulder, Hilton commanded the neon lit catwalk surrounded by towering billboards.

Paris Hilton stuns fans with drastic physical transformation

“Gucci Girl forever … it was such a dream to walk the runway for Demna’s debut Gucci Cruise collection,” Hilton wrote on Instagram, calling the takeover of Times Square “iconic.”

Hilton wasn’t alone in the spectacle.

Cindy Crawford, Emily Ratajkowski, and Tom Brady also strutted the GucciCore runway, while Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan watched from the audience.

Later that day, Hilton kept her brunette look for a visit to the Gucci Mansion in Manhattan, before returning to her trademark blonde hair the next morning for a DJ set in Mexico City.

The mother of two’s temporary transformation had fans “sliving” online, with many calling her nearly unrecognizable. 

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