Prince William beats Prince Harry to the punch with ‘petty’ move

Prince Harry reportedly had been actively avoiding any clash of diary engagements with his brother Prince William or father King Charles, but latest events have not gone his way.

There have been reports that while the Duke of Sussex had been open for talks to repair the relations with his brother, the Prince of Wales wants absolutely no part in it.

Moreover, Harry has been left a little frustrated thinking that his brother may have been using petty tactics to “show him up”.

READ MORE: Prince Harry tells King Charles, William: 'I'll be mindful'

There have been two major clashes that have come from the Sussexes: the Nottingham engagement coinciding with King’s historic speech in Wales and Harry’s GQ interview releasing the same day as the royals hosted State Banquet for Oman.

William’s surprise appearance at the Graham Norton show had earned a lot of praise from the public and it also showed that the future King was well-connected with Hollywood and celebrity circles.

He is “pretty chummy” with a good number of big celebrities including the Beckhams, Taylor Swift, Robert Irwin among others.

Sources have told Woman’s Day that Harry is left unimpressed by the latest events, especially amid the shock allegations made against Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Sr.

“Harry’s always accused William of having a need to show him up, so no doubt he’s looking at all this and taking it as more proof of how petty his brother can be,” an insider said.

William would argue that this mingling with celebrities is “nothing new” as the royals always had connections. “But he’s definitely taken things to another level in terms of how publicly he’s embracing that world.”

Moreover, William’s focus at this time is to raise awareness about Earthshot but he is not mad about showing Harry that he “beat him to the popularity game”.

READ MORE: Prince William takes swipe at Prince Harry during Graham Norton show