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Kelly Osbourne's son makes her birthday extra special with tribute to grandad

Kelly Osbourne paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, on her 42nd birthday on Tuesday

By
Web Desk
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Published October 29, 2026

Kelly also paid a sweet tribute to her late dad, Ozzy, as she celebrated her birthday
Kelly also paid a sweet tribute to her late dad, Ozzy, as she celebrated her birthday 

Kelly Osbourne became emotional as her son, Sidney, paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, on her 42nd birthday on Tuesday.

The TV personality was visibly moved when her four-year-old son gave her a small bat-shaped keyring as a heartfelt nod to the legendary Black Sabbath rocker.

Ozzy died on 22 July 2025, aged 76. 

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne makes major life change for son Sidney

Reading the thoughtful gift's accompanying message for her Instagram followers in a clip, Kelly said: 'When life turns you upside down, look ahead and don't look round.

'Even in stillness you can see, your strength awakened, alive and free.'

She penned in the caption of her post: 'If today was not emotional enough already, but then my favorite little man in the world went and did this! 'I'm so lucky that I get to be his mummy! He truly is the best thing that has ever happened to me!'

Kelly also paid a sweet tribute to her late dad, Ozzy, as she celebrated her birthday. 

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne reveals she relapsed after dad Ozzy's death

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