MasterChef Australia judge breaks silence as Meghan clash reports swirl

Meghan Markle has received unexpected comments from MasterChef Australia judge Poh Lin Yeow, with the pair heading for amuch-awiated reuinion amid clash reports.

Yeow has leapt to meghan's defence, saying Meghan has a "Will of Steel" in responce to a question about the rumors that she and the Duchess had a clash on set.

The co-host said she has “even more admiration” for Prince Harry's wife after witnessing firsthand how rumours of frustration on set spread.

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Earlier this year, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother, 45, joined the cooking competition show as a guest judge.

However, reports emerged that the former Suits star and her team were frustrated by Meghan’s on-air introduction, specifically the use of the word “royalty,” with amedia outlet quoting a source who claimed Yeow, 52, was upset by the controversy.

Now, teh pair have brushed off the reports, with a source close to the Duchess of Sussex telling PEOPLE that she “had a great time” filming the episode alongside the judges and said any suggestions otherwise are “false,” and Yeow saying in a radio interview that she had a “lovely time” with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother.

When asked about Meghan by Pedestrian.TV in a video shared on Oct. 28, Yeow said, “Honestly, that was a really crazy experience, to actually watch the fallout.”

“Seriously, the woman has a will of steel, and I just have even more admiration for her,” she added.

“I think rumors just follow because it’s just the nature of the beast, you know. Like, people are insatiable and horrible,” she added. “I guess I was latently experiencing it because some of it even came my way. But it’s like, it’s fine.”

Yeow said in an August radio interview that she has “nothing to complain about at all” from her filming experience with the Duchess of Sussex.

The MasterChef runner-up-turned-host added: “It’s ridiculous. It’s the first time anything like that’s kind of happened to me, so it’s been very eye-opening for me to see what she cops every day. It’s really full-on."

Another video shared on Instagram, Yeow said that Meghan would be co-hosting the children-friendly version of the show.

“I think a lot of people think she’s coming on for one appearance, but she’s going to be on with me the entire season,” the judge said.

Yeow also said that she hadn’t spoken to the Duchess of Sussex since the news broke.

She also joked that the “cat got out of the bag,” hinting that she was going to make the announcement at Upfronts.

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