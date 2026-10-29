Meghan Markle’s new MasterChef deal points out one major ‘let down’

Meghan Markle may have bagged an “incredible opportunity” in the midst of the emotional storm that she has been facing with her family, but her worries are not yet over.

It has been confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will appear on Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027.

Whether she will be a special judge or will take on a bigger role is yet to cleared since she is anticipated to stay in Down Under for a couple of weeks.

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Even though the deal will have a big payout, Meghan believes it is still a downgrade from the circles she was accustomed to.

“Meghan imagined Hollywood’s biggest names would be opening doors for her,” a source told Rob Shuter. “Instead, she’s taking guest spots on reality television.”

They noted that it’s “a long way from the Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney circles she wanted to join”.

The source added that Gwyneth Paltrow probably wouldn’t be signing up for something like this as she has built a global lifestyle empire and carefully cultivated her position in celebrity culture.

Meanwhile, Meghan still has a long road ahead with her brand As Ever.

“She’s doing this because the bigger opportunities haven’t materialised,” the insider continued.

“For someone who dreamed of becoming the next Angelina Jolie, appearing on reality television in Australia represents a very different trajectory.”

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