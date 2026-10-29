Tom Holland, Zendaya and many young celebrities rejecting one of biggest honours

People’s Sexiest Man Alive title may sound like a Hollywood dream, but getting the industry’s younger heartthrobs to accept the crown is reportedly turning into a serious headache.

According to a former People editor who spoke to Naughty But Nice, landing a cover with a star under 50 is becoming increasingly difficult. Apparently, even being officially declared gorgeous isn’t enough to get some celebrities excited.

“You would think every young actor would jump at the chance to be named Sexiest Man Alive, but that’s not how Hollywood works anymore. Some of these stars simply don’t care about People magazine,” the former editor tells Naughty But Nice.

And accepting the title is only half the battle. The chosen celebrity is expected to take part in a photo shoot, give an interview and help promote the feature — commitments that younger stars may not consider worth their time.

“It’s not enough to hand someone the crown. They have to show up, cooperate and help sell the story. Today’s younger stars have their own platforms, their own audiences and very little incentive to play by the old Hollywood rules,” the former editor says.

The source claims Zendaya and Tom Holland have shown little interest in the magazine, while Ryan Gosling reportedly turned down the honor. Matt Damon also initially declined in 2007 before eventually accepting.

“Celebrities only want to do it when they have a project to sell,” another insider tells Naughty But Nice. “It’s like booking any other cover. If you won’t sell copies, you don’t get it. This is a business, not a beauty competition.”

This year, People handed the title to Noah Wyle, 55, whose hit drama The Pitt has brought him renewed attention.

The crown still generates headlines, but Hollywood’s younger stars apparently aren’t lining up to collect it.