Jonathan Bailey responds to Sexiest Man Alive title

Jonathan Bailey says Sexiest Man Alive title is both ‘meaningful and hilarious’

Jonathan Bailey is celebrating being named 2025’s sexiest man alive.

In an interview with Forbes, the Wicked and Bridgerton actor, 37, called the recognition a “huge honour” as he made it to People Magazine's coveted Sexiest Man Alive cover this Monday.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing sexier than progress,” Bailey told Forbes on Thursday.

Bailey also reflected on how cultural perceptions of masculinity have evolved, saying he “grew up being very inspired by sexy men”—not only for their looks, but for the way “many of them helped shift how we understand ourselves in society.”

On the work front, the actor stars as Fiyero in the upcoming Wicked movies. Bailey will also return to Bridgerton Season 4, which is set to premiere in two parts: Part 1 on January 29, 2026 and Part 2 on February 26, 2026.