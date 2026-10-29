Katie Price shares 'devastating news' in emotional family post

The former glamour model did not clearly reveal whom she was referring to

Katie Price has revealed that she has received devastating news, sharing a cryptic post about family on Wednesday night.

The former glamour model, 48, did not clearly reveal whom she was referring to.

The worrying post comes amid concerns about her mother Amy's sickness.

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Amy, 74, was diagnosed with an incurable condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, in 2017 and had a lung transplant in 2022.

Katie penned in her cryptic post: 'Had devastating news tonight. Love, health and family is so important. Cherish every moment with loved ones and build memories. And no it's not my mum.'

Katie did not elaborate further. Meanwhile, she had shared stunning throwback snaps from her time at London Fashion Week.

The post comes as Katie is set to expose her estranged husband Lee Andrews in a new documentary about alleged swindlers.

Katie will join a number of people who claim to have fallen victim to the alleged fraudster.

READ MORE: Katie Price pays tribute to mum Amy as she has 'days to live'