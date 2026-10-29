Britons refuse to accept Meghan as 'Princess' in latest title blow

Meghan Markle, who's currently in the UK, has faced a latest brutal blow over 'Princess' title.

According to a new report, Britons think Prince Harry's wife should not be styled as “Princess Meghan”.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married into the royal family in 2018, has never been called Princess Meghan. The mother-of-two is known by her royal title, The Duchess of Sussex.

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This is because she does not hold the title Princess Meghan, and if she were to be called a Princess, her title would be Princess Hanry (Prince Harry's birth name is Henry).

As reported by Express UK, a new poll reveals Brits do not want Meghan to have the royal style name of Princess anyway.

The outlet asked readers: “Should Meghan Markle be styled as a Princess?”

The poll ran until 10 am on October 28, with 97% of voters saying no. Just 2% said yes, while 1% said they don’t know.

Queen Elizabeth II conferred the Dukedom of Sussex upon Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, which automatically made Meghan the Duchess of Sussex by marriage.

The Sussexes agreed not to use the "HRH" (His/Her Royal Highness) style in a professional capacity after stepping back as working members of the royal family in 2020.

The title of Princess followed by a first name is generally reserved for women born into the royal family, whereas wives take the feminine version of their husband's title (such as Duchess of Sussex).

Meanwhile, Kate is formally Catherine, Princess of Wales, taking the female form of her husband Prince William's primary title.

The media and public frequently use "Princess Kate" as an informal nickname or shorthand, even though it is not her actual formal title.

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