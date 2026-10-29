Prince Harry makes desperate call to King Charles about Meghan’s father

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left very concerned for the well-being of their two children as the news of Thomas Markle Sr’s child abuse allegations had surfaced.

The Duchess of Sussex had released a statement when the news became public, explaining that this had been the real reason of estrangement from her father.

The couple is reportedly on holiday with their children as Meghan is “very distressed right now’, sources cited by Woman’s Day revealed.



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While the public sympathy had shifted towards Meghan after the news broke, Harry is growing concerned especially after Buckingham Palace insisted that it was “a matter for the Sussex Household”.

King Charles is currently on his high-stakes Caribbean tour, which is why Harry knows it would be “difficult to have a serious discussion about something so sensitive”.

However, he had still reached out to his own father to share an update about the family leaving the UK for a while.

“Harry and Charles have limited contact and it isn’t direct, with the King taking most of his correspondence via his secretary,” the insider continued. “But word is that Harry has left an update with his dad’s office before they flew out, should he want to speak to them.”

“Harry’s desperate for an ally in the Palace,” the source added. “He’s frightened by these claims and is hoping to share information about the investigation with his dad.”

The news comes after sources shared that Meghan has been a “wreck” and she “needs to see her mum”.

As the children are on school break, the couple is using this opportunity for a getaway.

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