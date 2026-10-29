Josh Hutcherson celebrates 'Hunger Games' return with Jennifer Lawrence

Josh Hutcherson reacts to Jennifer Lawrence's 'Hunger Games' admission

Josh Hutcherson is just as excited to be back in the Hunger Games universe as his co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

The 34-year-old year actor took to Instagram after the Die My Love star, 36, confirmed that they will be reprising their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, and wrote, “well… we’re back!!”

The Beekeeper star will be joining Lawrence as well as Woody Harrelson, who played Francis Abernathy in the original movies, and their original crew.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence addresses 'Hunger Games' return hype for first time

The franchise' fans flocked to social media reacting to Hutcherson's comments and wrote, "the moment i saw jlaw, josh, and woody in the epilogue i will lose it," and "This movie is going to have everything."

A third chimed in, "Ik it wasn't really a secret but I'm guessing he wasn't expecting her to just reveal it like this lmao," and "the fact that she mentioned the same ad by name is so real. thats the kind of loyalty that makes a set feel like home. katniss and peeta forever."

More added, "My favorite franchise of all time man," and "This is my superbowl."

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence details risky 'Hunger Games' stunt: 'None of it was CGI'