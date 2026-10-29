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Prince William, Princess Kate reply to Harry's 'unintended' swipe

Prince Harry gets brutal response from William, Catherine after public peace offer

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Published October 29, 2026

Prince William, Princess Kate reply to Harrys unintended swipe
Prince William, Princess Kate reply to Harry's 'unintended' swipe

Prince William and Princess Kate gave a brutal reply to Prince Harry after his back-to-back statements about 'working things out' and leaving a bitter past behind.

At first, the Duke of Sussex appeared on MasterClass speaking of the childhood trauma of losing a parent and how it affected his whole life. 

Later on a GQ interview, he spoke about reconciliation with King Charles and his estranged brother William, stating, "Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out."

READ MORE: Prince William receives good news about Duchy of Cornwall amid backlash

Soon after the interview, Harry's spokesperson clarified that it was not intended as a swipe at his brother or any member of the royal family.

But the back-and-forth public 'drama' has left the Waleses furious. According to Heat, "William has no doubt in his mind that this was yet another cheap shot at him, Kate and the rest of the royals. 

"He wishes Harry would shut up and stop playing games, especially if he’s sincere in his desire to build bridges."

Widely known as a peace maker Princess Kate has also lost her cool over Harry's continuous habit of airing family's personal grieviences publicly. 

An insider added, "Both William and Kate are exasperated – but Kate’s response has been a less emotional and more measured one.

READ MORE: William, Catherine hold talks after Harry says let's 'work it out'

"She wants to believe Harry’s coming from a place of vulnerability, and this is his way of openly begging for a pathway towards peace, while still trying to hold his head up high and defend himself."

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