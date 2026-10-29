‘The Traitors' faces unexpected problem despite record breaking ratings

The Celebrity Traitors has attracted record breaking audiences but its latest season is leaving some viewers disappointed.

Despite bringing together some of Britain’s biggest stars, the show has struggled to match the excitement of its first season.

The BBC confirmed that the opening episode attracted 15.7 million viewers within seven days, making it the most watched programme in the UK in 2026.

The bigger audience, however, has not necessarily meant better entertainment. Fans have pointed out that the current Traitors are missing the drama, humour and clever moves that made the previous season so popular.

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Richard E. Grant’s early exit has also affected the game as well as the actor revealed his secret role in only the second episode, leaving the turret without the strong personality many expected to drive the action.

James Acaster, meanwhile, struggled with his role as a Traitor, openly admitting that he is playing more like a Faithful.

Traitors fan account owner Sam Ramsden, moreover, believe that the current group has failed to deliver the same excitement as last year.

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TV critic Scott Bryan also said that something was missing from the latest episodes, despite many enjoyable moments.