Hannah Waddingham turns down 'Celebrity Traitors' due to THIS reason

Hannah ultimately turned down the opportunity because she was 'too scared to be buried alive.'

Hannah Waddingham has revealed that she was offered a part in the hit TV show Celebrity Traitors, but turned down the opportunity.

The actress, 52, shared her love for the BBC show, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, revealing that she was once approached by producers to appear in the first series of the celebrity spin-off.

Hannah also confessed that she almost accepted the offer because her Ted Lasso co-star Nick Mohammed was taking part. However, she ultimately turned down the opportunity because she was 'too scared to be buried alive.'

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Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the British singer said: 'I was asked to be on the first Celebrity Traitors in the UK but my great buddy Nick Mohammed from Ted Lasso was on it and I nearly did it because I knew he was going to be on it.

'But I'm a great big scaredy-cat, this whole thing with the hoods and burying people alive, I don't care if there is a crew there or not, hell no, no, no.

'I will watch it from home with a nice red wine and some crisps'.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hannah was praised for showing off her impressive dance moves in The Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel.

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