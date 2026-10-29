Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take huge decision about public life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from public life amid King Charles' Caribbean tour, it has been said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex created buzz with their successful Nottingham trip, their first joint official public engagement.

However, the tour coincided with King Charles' important royal duty, the opening of the Welsh Parliament and the monarch's key speech.

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Now, according to The Times, Harry and Meghan won't take part in public-facing engagements as they do not want to cause a distraction from King Charles' Caribbean visit.

It has been reported that the couple decided to spend half-term holidays with Archie and Lilibet.

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If the reports are true, this move will be seen as a gesture of a huge olive branch from the Sussexes to the royal family.