 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take huge decision about public life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make special plan with Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 29, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take huge decision about public life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take huge decision about public life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from public life amid King Charles' Caribbean tour, it has been said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex created buzz with their successful Nottingham trip, their first joint official public engagement.

However, the tour coincided with King Charles' important royal duty, the opening of the Welsh Parliament and the monarch's key speech.

READ MORE: Prince Harry delights King Charles, William with 'I'll be mindful' pledge

Now, according to The Times, Harry and Meghan won't take part in public-facing engagements as they do not want to cause a distraction from King Charles' Caribbean visit.

It has been reported that the couple decided to spend half-term holidays with Archie and Lilibet. 

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace shares update as King holds meeting after urgent appeal

If the reports are true, this move will be seen as a gesture of a huge olive branch from the Sussexes to the royal family. 

Make us preferred on Google
Prince William, Princess Kate reply to Harry's 'unintended' swipe
Prince William, Princess Kate reply to Harry's 'unintended' swipe
Britons refuse to accept Meghan as 'Princess' in latest title blow
Britons refuse to accept Meghan as 'Princess' in latest title blow
Meghan Markle takes step towards major change amid Harry's fresh concerns
Meghan Markle takes step towards major change amid Harry's fresh concerns
Prince Harry makes desperate call to King Charles about Meghan's father
Prince Harry makes desperate call to King Charles about Meghan's father
Buckingham Palace shares update as King holds meeting after urgent appeal
Buckingham Palace shares update as King holds meeting after urgent appeal
Prince William receives apology for mix-up as reunion with Harry looms
Prince William receives apology for mix-up as reunion with Harry looms
Queen Camilla forced to scale back despite will to support King Charles
Queen Camilla forced to scale back despite will to support King Charles
MasterChef Australia judge breaks silence as Meghan clash reports swirl
MasterChef Australia judge breaks silence as Meghan clash reports swirl