San Luis Obispo health officials probe 5 E. coli cases possibly linked to farm

Five E. coli cases are confirmed in San Luis Obispo County, located on California's Central Coast, possibly linked to a local farm, health officials confirmed.

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department (SLOPHD) said on Monday, October 26, that it has confirmed five cases of Shiga Toxin-producing E. coli infection.

The five reported cases are among two adults and three children, Tom Cuddy, the spokesperson for SLOPHD, told ABC News.

The children are “seriously ill and in…paediatric intensive care,” Cuddy said.

The health officials are probing a potential link to Brookshire Farms, recognised for its seasonal offering such as pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and other activities.

Multiple media reports suggest all five E. coli patients had visited Brookshire Farms.

The San Luis Obispo health officials have urged anyone who visited Brookshire Farms between October 16 and 26 and is suffering from abdominal cramping and bloody diarrhoea about three to 10 days post visit, must see a doctor.

While the investigation to identify the source of cases is ongoing, the SLOPHD officials encouraged individuals who are contacted by the department in search of details to help identify the source of the infections.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), E. coli are bacteria found in many places, including in the environment, foods, water and the intestines of people and animals.

Although most E. coli infections are harmless, the agency warns some can make people sick, developing symptoms including abdominal cramping, bloody diarrhoea, vomiting and a low-grade fever.