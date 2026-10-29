King Charles joins William, Kate to 'condemn' Harry for fueling rift

King Charles sent an important message to Prince William and Princess Catherine after the Duke of Sussex's bold move fueled a royal rift.

Key members of the royal family are not delighted with Prince Harry's back-to-back interviews asking for reconciliation since his return to the UK.

During a conversation with GQ, Archie and Lilibet's father said that he is ready to forget past grievances and work things out with his family. However, he insisted that there are some people in the firm who do not want this reunion.

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As per Heat, Harry's bold move not only update the Prince and Princess of Wales but also King Charles joined the Wales team over the matter..

The source said, "The King is extremely disappointed Harry is once again causing an unnecessary drama that’s being played out in public.

"A part of him wants to call Harry, ask him what he thinks he’s playing at, and make it plain this is only making matters worse."

But the monarch is set to 'ignore' Harry's stunt and also asked William and Kate to do the same.

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King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, has also a very strong reaction to the matter, said the source. "She’s extremely unimpressed. She hates seeing the monarchy being disrespected so flagrantly. She feels Harry’s behaviour is totally deplorable."