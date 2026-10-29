Buckingham Palace, King Charles kept in dark about bombshell letter

Buckingham Palace was reportedly "blindsided" by allegations involving Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's estranged fatherThomas Markle allegations.

Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly found "hundreds, if not thousands" of images depicting child sexual abuse while clearing out boxes at his father's former home in Cebu, Philippines. He reported the images to Philippine police and contacted the FBI in the US.

In a statement, Meghan said: "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me."

READ MORE: Meghan's dad Thomas Markle in trouble as police obtain warrant

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield revealed that Palace had no such information, saying: "My understanding is that Buckingham Palace was blindsided."

She went on, "Following the report, I made more than 40 phone calls to royal sources over the weekend, and nobody I spoke to had heard anything about these allegations before the story broke in The Sun."

"They find themselves dragged into another controversy involving [the Sussexes]. And the allegations are deeply disturbing."

"King Charles is in a difficult position," said Schofield.

"As a father, I believe he would want to offer Harry emotional support. Let's not forget, it was the king who walked Meghan down the aisle when her own father couldn't. But Harry has repeatedly shared private conversations through interviews, documentaries and his memoir. The king would be reluctant to have a sensitive conversation on this topic with Prince Harry without reassurance that it would remain private."

The Metropolitan Police said its records show that the letter was received in January 2019, not 2018. Meghan's spokesperson subsequently acknowledged the discrepancy, saying the police's timestamped records should be treated as authoritative.

The 82-year-old Tomas Markle denied the allegations to the Daily Mail, telling the newspaper: "I'm shocked, I'm hurt, and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."

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