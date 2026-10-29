Meghan's dad Thomas Markle in trouble as police obtain warrant

Philippine police have finally obtained warrant to examine devices seized from the former home of Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle.

The latest update comes after hundreds of images of child sexual abuse allegedly belonging to the 82-year-old had been found at the property in the Philippines.

Four boxes of material, including computers, phones, hard drives and old videotapes, were handed to police by teh Duchess of Sussex's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., last week.

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However, officers in Cebu needed a court warrant before they could examine the items. Thomas, who is now in the US, has strongly denied the allegations made by his son, describing them as "sick lies".

Thomas Markle Jr., according to BBC, was "adamant" that the case should be investigated, and that he felt his father "has to answer for it".

Last week, the Sun on Sunday reported that Thomas Markle Sr.'s ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless, had sent a letter to the Metropolitan Police about the 2019 allegations, which was shared with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the time.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since 2018. In a statement shared on Friday, teh Duchess confirmed the existence of the letter and wrote: "I am deeply distressed... my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

She said she hoped it could be understood why she had largely cut off contact from her father and did "not allow him to have contact with our children".

Speaking to the Sun, Thomas Markle Jr. also apologised to Meghan Markle for initially siding with her father during their long-running estrangement, and said he had "been protecting the wrong person for the past nine years".

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