Noah Kahan hypes fans up for 2027 tour with exciting statement

Noah Kahan has fans lining up to buy tickets already after teasing The Last of the Bugs world tour for 2027.

The 29-year-old indie folk artist is about to reveal the dates and cities he will be performing at, and took to social media and excited fans, writing, "2027 world tour announce queen?"

Excited fans flocked to the comments and begged the Northern Attitude hitmaker to perform in their cities.

READ MORE: Noah Kahan sets fans on high alert with massive tour announcement

One X fan wrote, "Please have more than one Canadian date queen," and "Please please please say you mean Australia when you say World Tour! I went to 2 nights in Melbourne and I’ve been depressed that it’s over ever since."

A third chimed in, "includes brazil by any chance?????" and "WORLD??? brisbane better be included this time brother," wrote another.

Another added, "can you please come to Brazil? I need to cry in front of you."

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