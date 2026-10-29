 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez's romance with Brett Goldstein have one familiar twist

Jennifer Lopez has been single since her split from Ben Affleck in 2024

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 29, 2026

Jennifer Lopez’s romance with Brett Goldstein have one familiar twist
Jennifer Lopez’s romance with Brett Goldstein have one familiar twist

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are once again making headlines, as new reports suggest their relationship may have taken a romantic turn.

The pair have been linked before as well but their recent appearance together has brought the rumours back into the spotlight.

The two stars first caught people’s attention while working on their Netflix film Office Romance, which came out in June.

They played colleagues who fall in love but people soon started wondering if their closeness was not just part of the story.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares a scary new chapter in life after many heartbreaks

According to insiders, Lopez and Goldstein got along very well while filming. They, however, reportedly spent time laughing together and were often seen getting close.

One source even claimed that their connection was clear to everyone around them.

Now, the rumours got even stronger after the pair were reportedly seen arriving at and leaving a party in Los Angeles in the same car. The event was hosted by talent manager Cade Hudson last week.

READ MORE: ‘The Traitors' faces unexpected problem despite record breaking ratings

Their sweet comments, moreover, about each other have also caught attention. Lopez called Goldstein the “best kisser,” while the British actor openly said, “I love her.”

Lopez been single since her split from Ben Affleck in 2024, while Goldstein is believed to have been single since 2022.

Make us preferred on Google
Noah Kahan hypes fans up for 2027 tour with exciting statement
Noah Kahan hypes fans up for 2027 tour with exciting statement
JLaw recalls 'stopping to buy candy' before 'Hunger Games' audition
JLaw recalls 'stopping to buy candy' before 'Hunger Games' audition
Mariella Frostrup set for 'I'm A Celebrity' after Jesy Nelson pulls out of ITV show
Mariella Frostrup set for 'I'm A Celebrity' after Jesy Nelson pulls out of ITV show
Josh Hutcherson celebrates 'Hunger Games' return with Jennifer Lawrence
Josh Hutcherson celebrates 'Hunger Games' return with Jennifer Lawrence
Fats Timbo breaks silence on divorce from husband Alan Laszczak
Fats Timbo breaks silence on divorce from husband Alan Laszczak
‘The Traitors' faces unexpected problem despite record breaking ratings
‘The Traitors' faces unexpected problem despite record breaking ratings
Julia Roberts turns 59: Husband Danny Moder, niece Emma Roberts lead wishes
Julia Roberts turns 59: Husband Danny Moder, niece Emma Roberts lead wishes
Dylan Dreyer caught off guard as Craig Melvin calls her out live
Dylan Dreyer caught off guard as Craig Melvin calls her out live