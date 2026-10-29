Jennifer Lopez’s romance with Brett Goldstein have one familiar twist

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are once again making headlines, as new reports suggest their relationship may have taken a romantic turn.

The pair have been linked before as well but their recent appearance together has brought the rumours back into the spotlight.

The two stars first caught people’s attention while working on their Netflix film Office Romance, which came out in June.

They played colleagues who fall in love but people soon started wondering if their closeness was not just part of the story.

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According to insiders, Lopez and Goldstein got along very well while filming. They, however, reportedly spent time laughing together and were often seen getting close.

One source even claimed that their connection was clear to everyone around them.

Now, the rumours got even stronger after the pair were reportedly seen arriving at and leaving a party in Los Angeles in the same car. The event was hosted by talent manager Cade Hudson last week.

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Their sweet comments, moreover, about each other have also caught attention. Lopez called Goldstein the “best kisser,” while the British actor openly said, “I love her.”

Lopez been single since her split from Ben Affleck in 2024, while Goldstein is believed to have been single since 2022.