Prince Harry asks for one more 'chance' as Meghan packs bags

Prince Harry has been asking his wife, Meghan Markle, to give UK life another chance as she plans a shocking exit.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has been finding it difficult to adopt the Cotswolds lifestyle and missing California.

The couple received a heartwarming response in Nottingham, but on a personal level, they have different experiences.

READ MORE: King Charles joins William, Kate to 'condemn' Harry for fueling rift

Meghan is 'homesick', especially as the festive season is approaching.

As per Closer, "Meghan had her doubts about this move back from day one, and unfortunately a lot of her fears have come true."

Harry is reportedly worried, as Meghan believes a few weeks in LA won't be enough, as the Duke is eager to let his kids, Archie and Lilibet, experience UK life.

There are also claims that Harry and Meghan won't receive a royal invite for Christmas. This means the Sussexes might celebrate the occasion with Meghan's mother, Doria.

READ MORE: Prince Harry makes desperate call to King Charles about Meghan's father