Gracie Abrams fans unlock 'Daughter From Hell' surprise after new single

Gracie Abrams has announced a new single, Here you come, there you go, which will be released this Friday, October 30, but fans believe there is more.

Several fans rushed to social media and pointed out that when you pre-save the song, an SMS appears with five exclamation marks and the That's So True hitmaker has been teasing the number five in multiple cryptic posts before.

Listing down the potential five-bonus tracks theory, a fan arranged some of Abrams' unreleased songs which the fandom has been waiting for:

- Here you come, there you go

- Out of nowhere

- Crazy Girl

- Love letter

- _______ ft. Audrey Hobert

"When you pre-save Gracie’s song you receive an SMS with“!!!!!” 5 exclamation points, so 5 songs tomorrow at 12PM ET," the X user wrote.

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams announces brand new song ahead of 'SNL' performance

Other fans flocked to the comments and exclaimed, "Omg let this be correct," and "AUDREY????!???)? MY GIRL."

A third chimed in, "OH MYYYYYYYY."

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams ignites debate after 'alarming' look amid turmoil rumours