King Charles wraps Bahamas tour with thank you note amid apology calls

King Charles' office released a few beaming photos of the monarch as he wrapped up his Bahamas tour.

On October 29, the official Instagram page of the royal family shared with fans that the King is delighted by the heartfelt welcome he received in the Caribbean country.

The message reads, "Thanks to all those who welcomed the King so warmly during his visit to The Bahamas!"

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Now, the King will travel to Guyana for a two-day visit, and then head to Antigua and Barbuda.

It is important to mention that King Charles has faced new calls for slavery reparations to be paid.

In his keynote address at a youth rally in the Bahamas, the monarch acknowledged the "great suffering and injustices" of the past.

He said, "I say transforming because we know some of what is best about Bahamian culture today: The most joyful, the most hopeful, the most bright, was born out of darkness.

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"It is only right that we should acknowledge the great suffering and injustices of the past in these islands and beyond, even as we rejoice in the successes of the present and build new opportunities for the future."