Kanye West’s alleged gunpoint incident shocks Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian reportedly faced a terrifying moment during her marriage to Kanye West when an incident in Uganda allegedly left a police officer pointing a gun at her head.

The incident was revealed in journalist Jonathan Van Meter’s authorized book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future.

It reportedly happened in 2018 when the couple travelled to Africa to film scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

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According to executive producer Farnaz Farjam, Kanye became “paranoid and agitated” during the trip. He reportedly believed people were trying to drug him and take advantage of him.

Farjam said Kanye convinced local police of his fears. Officers then arrived with guns and searched the group’s rooms. During the incident, one officer allegedly pointed a gun at Kim’s head.

Farjam later forgave Kanye, understanding that he was experiencing a manic episode linked to his bipolar disorder. However, the book describes the incident as a “point of no return” for the couple.

Kim filed for divorce in 2021, and it was finalised in 2022. They share four children.

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In January 2026, Kanye also spoke about his condition in an apology published in The Wall Street Journal.

“When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick,” he wrote, explaining how the condition can affect a person’s view of reality.