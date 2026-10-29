Jennifer Lawrence addresses her gross habit with Liam Hemsworth

Jennifer Lawrence has finally explained the truth behind the funny story about her kissing scenes with Liam Hemsworth in The Hunger Games.

For years, fans have heard that the actress used to eat garlic and tuna before filming their romantic scenes. But Lawrence says there was no plan to make things uncomfortable for her co star.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Lawrence about the story. The actress quickly denied doing it on purpose.

“I didn’t!” she replied.

Lawrence explained that filming a movie takes many months and Hemsworth made it sound as if she ate tuna just to bother him.

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She, however, admitted that she loves tuna, especially tuna salad and tuna melts.

The story first came out in 2014 when Hemsworth appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He said Lawrence sometimes ate garlic or tuna before they had to kiss on camera.

This was not the only Hunger Games memory Lawrence shared during the podcast.

She also spoke about seeing Josh Hutcherson again while preparing to return to the famous film series. She said being back with the old crew felt “so beautiful.”

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Lawrence also remembered some honest advice from her mother, who once told her she could notice when her daughter was on her period during filming.

Meanwhile, the actress has also launched her new haircare brand, mes.