'Avengers: Doomsday' reveals new look at Doctor Doom

Marvel gave its fans a new look at Doctor Doom ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday and new posters make it clear that he is a major part of the upcoming film.

The studio has released two new posters for special cinema formats called 4DX and ScreenX. One shows Doctor Doom dressed in black and green, while the other features the Latverian witches standing around him.

What makes the posters interesting is that they focus on the villain instead of the many superheroes expected to appear in the film. Fans are waiting to see how Doctor Doom will face some of Marvel’s biggest names, including the Avengers, the X Men and the Fantastic Four.

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The film, however, will also bring back several familiar actors. Chris Hemsworth, whereas, will return as Thor while Chris Evans will appear as Steve Rogers.

Anthony Mackie will also return as Sam Wilson.

The X Men and Fantastic Four, moreover, will join the story as he set to bring even more heroes into the picture.

Marvel didn’t reveal exactly what Doctor Doom is planning.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are behind new film.

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Avengers: Doomsday, on the other hand, is set to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.