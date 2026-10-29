Princess Anne takes on £15m royal opening celebrating Britain's elite commandos

Princess Anne has officially opened a new attraction celebrating more than 360 years of Royal Marines history.

The Princess Royal attended the opening of the £15 million Royal Marines Experience at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Wednesday evening, joining General Gwyn Jenkins for the Corps' 362nd birthday celebrations and a first look at its new home inside Boathouse 6.

Opening to the public the following day, the immersive attraction promises far more than a traditional museum visit.

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A real rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) was created for visitors to climb aboard, a traversing wall designed to test their nerve and a dedicated training area inspired by the exercises recruits face during 32 demanding weeks at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone.

The collection traces the Royal Marines' extraordinary history through artefacts and accounts of daring missions, including all ten Victoria Crosses awarded to members of the Corps from the Crimean War through to the Second World War.

Lead curator James Daly described the project as an opportunity to tell a story that reaches far beyond military achievements.

He explained that the team had worked closely with the Marines to create an experience reflecting both the Corps' modern identity and its remarkable heritage.

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